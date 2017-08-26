A-State Volleyball drops match to Utah

Lexington, KY - Red Wolves Volleyball kept it close on the road, but couldn't stop the 23rd ranked Utah Utes.
A-State falls in straight sets to Utah in their final match of the Bluegrass Battle out in Lexington, KY.
Red Wolves now stand a 1-2 on the season.
They next play on Tuesday as they travel to Carbondale, Illinois to take on SIU.
First serve is set for 7 p.m.
