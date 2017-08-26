A-State Volleyball drops match to Utah - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State Volleyball drops match to Utah

Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu) Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)

Lexington, KY - Red Wolves Volleyball kept it close on the road, but couldn't stop the 23rd ranked Utah Utes. 

A-State falls in straight sets to Utah in their final match of the Bluegrass Battle out in Lexington, KY. 

Red Wolves now stand a 1-2 on the season. 

They next play on Tuesday as they travel to Carbondale, Illinois to take on SIU. 

First serve is set for 7 p.m. 

