A-State Volleyball drops match to Utah

Lexington, KY - Red Wolves Volleyball kept it close on the road, but couldn't stop the 23rd ranked Utah Utes.

A-State falls in straight sets to Utah in their final match of the Bluegrass Battle out in Lexington, KY.

Red Wolves now stand a 1-2 on the season.

They next play on Tuesday as they travel to Carbondale, Illinois to take on SIU.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.