Law enforcement seeing rise in fentanyl use across state

Law enforcement agencies across the nation are paying attention to one particular drug, including right here in Arkansas.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug used as a tranquilizer for large animals.

Many opioid and heroine addicts now are starting to use the drug in order to achieve a stronger high.

Adam Bledsoe, a deputy with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, said only two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly, making it a recipe for disaster.

"Rather than react to it, we're trying to be proactive," Bledsoe said. "And so getting the message out there through video or whatever it takes."

According to Bledsoe, drug task forces are seeing it more in the central part of the state.

This comes as the growing opioid overdose is being categorized as a nationwide epidemic.

