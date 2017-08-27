JPD: Lawnmower stolen from church

Officers spent Sunday looking for the person who stole a $9,000 lawnmower from a Jonesboro church, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Officer Nathaniel Cole went to Trinity Church, 701 East Highland Dr., around 6 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about the theft. A person at the church said they had last mowed the lawn Aug. 19 but noticed the mower was missing.

"When he went to mow the lawn again today (Saturday), he realized the mower was gone and the chain used to tie it down had been cut," Cole said.

The mower was a 60" cut, diesel powered, orange Zero-turn Kubota mower, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

