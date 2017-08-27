Police search for vehicle break-in suspect

A suspect faces a felony and possible jail time after breaking into a vehicle and stealing $3, Jonesboro police said Sunday.

According to an incident report, officers went to a home in the 2600 block of Hidden Hill Circle around 10:45 a.m. Friday about the theft. The victim told police that the only items stolen were three $1 bills.

Police believe the break-in happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Friday; and that there were other items in the vehicle including a GPS system, wallets, locks, and gadgets.

Police have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

