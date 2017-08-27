Church celebrates 150th anniversary

Christian Valley Christian Church celebrated their 150th anniversary on Sunday.

Pastor Mitch Ford created a special sermon for their celebration service.

He spoke of the church's past, their current state, and the future.

"Well I think that it's good for the folks who have been in this church for a long time to be able to stop and remember," he said. "It's also good for the young people to realize where we came from and that to have a future, we have to have a past."

One man said he's been a member of the church for 55 years and has enjoyed seeing it grow over time.

Joe Turney said he has seen the church gain new members, relocate after a fire, and now he is glad to be apart of the 150th celebration.

"Lot of memories of people that are no longer here, but were so instrumental in the church and the development of the church," he said. "Memories of families, or children growing up and things like that."

Pastor Ford said he knows God will continue to bless the church as they reach out the their community, just as they have done for many years.

