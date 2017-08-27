Woman wanted in Wyoming death case arrested in Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A Tennessee woman wanted in Wyoming in connection with the death of a man who is believed to have been pushed off a moving train has been arrested in Arkansas.

The Sentinel-Record reports 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Chandler of Cookeville, Tennessee, was arrested Thursday in Hot Springs.

Sweetwater County, Wyoming, Sheriff Mike Lowell says Chandler is wanted as an accessory after the fact in the death of Eric Barrett of Royal, Arkansas.

Barrett's body was found Aug. 19 and authorities believe he was pushed off a train by a man who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case and has been arrested in Texas.

Jail records show Chandler is being held without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for her, but say she faces a Sept. 5 extradition hearing.

