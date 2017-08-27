Morrison's 10th-inning homer leads Rays past Cardinals 3-2

By NATE LATSCH

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday.

Morrison drove a 97-mph fastball from Sam Tuivailala into the right-center field bleachers with one out in the 10th inning for 31st homer this season, a career high.

Sergio Romo (3-1) threw a scoreless ninth, and Alex Colome worked a scoreless 10th for his major league-leading 39th save in 44 chances.

All five runs in the game were scored on solo homers.

The win was the Rays' third in four games and fifth in seven as they attempt to chase down a wild-card spot. Tampa Bay improved to 8-5 in extra innings.

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking three.

