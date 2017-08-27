A-State falls to St. Louis at home

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – A-State Soccer made their home debut on Sunday afternoon.
Red Wolves in a back and forth affair against Saint Louis University, but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Bilikens.
Freshman forward Sarah Sodoma scored both goals for A-State.
A-State now stands at 1-2 on the season.
Red Wolves stay at home for their next game on Thursday, August 31st against Oral Roberts.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
