Additional payments to be made in Arkansas cigarette lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Additional payments have been ordered to about 9,500 people who filed claims in a $45 million settlement of a lawsuit over Marlboro Lights and Ultra-Lights cigarettes.



Those who received less than $400 because their claims were deemed faulty will receive the difference, up to $300.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Pulaski County Circuity Judge Tim Fox ordered the payments Friday after hundreds of people filed questions about how the claims were determined to be valid.



Fox said holding hearings on each questioned application could take up to 10 years and cost millions of dollars from the fund for those making the claims.



A total of 20,251 claims were filed with 7,372 people receiving the minimum $100 and another 2,002 receiving less than $400 because their applications were found to be faulty.

