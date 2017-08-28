Man accused of making drug deal with police on social media

A Paragould man is behind bars after meeting with who he thought was a potential drug customer.

On Aug. 25, investigators with the Paragould Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit teamed up with Community Corrections Special Response Team agents for a controlled buy at a motel.

Police said Daniel Corby contacted an investigator through social media, stating he could deliver an ounce of marijuana to the investigator.

A hotel room was purchased to meet with Corby and, upon his arrival with the marijuana, he was arrested.

After getting a search warrant, officers searched Corby’s vehicle and reported finding more drugs.

Corby is in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond and faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drugs with the purpose to deliver, and unlawful use of a communication device.

