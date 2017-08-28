Former court administrator arrested on 23 counts of fraud

A state employee is facing nearly two dozen fraud charges after she was accused of spending and receiving money through her office for personal use.

According to court documents from Greene County, Kelsey Wilson was employed as a trial court administrator from Feb. 1, 2016 to Aug. 4, 2017.

During the time of her employment, a probable cause affidavit states Wilson used an office account with Quill.com to "purchase unauthorized items for her personal use" which totaled to $612.35.

Items purchased included snacks, sodas, water, and power bank battery chargers for phones. Invoices were turned in to the county clerk who cut checks to the website.

In addition, Wilson is accused of turning in false mileage to the Greene County Clerk's Office.

Court documents stated she did so by using another state employee's name and/or personal stamp without his permission. The county clerk cut a check to Wilson for the mileage turned in.

The total amount of the unauthorized mileage was $1861.42.

The other state employee reviewed the paperwork for the mileage and stated he did not authorize the use of his name or stamp on the questionable charges, according to the affidavit.

Wilson was arrested on 23 counts of non-financial identity fraud.

