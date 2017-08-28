A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: ARDOT survey

Highway funding is a critical issue in Arkansas. Long-term highway funding proposals have been introduced in each of the last three legislative sessions, but none have been enacted, including a plan earlier this year that was supported by the Governor that was simply a referral to the people for their vote.

Since that time, the Governor has suggested publicly that we look at placing an Initiated Act on the General Election ballot in 2018. But before we pursue that, we want to hear from you, the citizens of Arkansas.

We have devised a short survey and we want to hear from as many of you as possible in the next few weeks. The questions are short and simple:

Are you satisfied with the condition of our state’s highways?

Are you willing to support an increase in funding for our roads and bridges?

If so, what sources of funding do you think are appropriate?

Information from the survey will help the Highway Commission and DOT determine whether to pursue an Initiated Act and, if so, what the act may consist of.

Please go to our website, ARDOT.GOV, to take the survey. Or you can call 501-569-2227 and a paper copy will be mailed to you.

Highway programs are supported by taxpayer dollars provided by you, the citizens, and you need to have a say in whether or not we pursue additional highway funding.

We look forward to hearing your opinions.

- Randy Ort, Arkansas Department of Transportation

