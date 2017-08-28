Arkansas city mulls court order for hotel engineering report

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Officials of Hot Springs, Arkansas are considering seeking a court order to urge the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa to release its engineering report that says the hotel is unsafe to the city.

Arlington Hotel General Manager Bob Martorana tells The Sentinel-Record that the city has access to the report and can view it at any time. But he says he won't give the city a copy because the hotel paid for it.

City Manager David Frasher says the city wants a copy of the report for its files.

The engineering report was conducted following a notice of unsafe conditions the city issued in June 2016.

The city issued an enforcement letter this month following the report, saying the hotel will be closed if safety concerns aren't addressed by November.

