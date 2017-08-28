Victim: suspect used her trailer to steal thousands in equipment

A Jonesboro woman believes someone used her trailer to load up and steal equipment worth thousands.

According to the Jonesboro police incident report, the 56-year-old woman called police on Aug. 25.

Officer Jeremy Taggart responded to the 3100-block of Woodsprings Road for a theft that already occurred.

Taggart met with the woman who said the equipment was stolen between midnight and 5 a.m. She said the suspect stole her utility vehicle, riding mower, blower, hedge trimmers, and trailer.

All the equipment, according to the victim, was about 40 yards south of her house in a small wooded area.

She believes the suspect drove a truck up her driveway, unloaded her trailer, and then loaded up the stolen items. The person then hooked up her trailer and drove away with all the stolen items.

The woman was not able to give Taggart any possible suspects at the time of the report. The officer stated that he looked at the ground and "did not observe any tire marks or anything else" that might lead him to a certain vehicle used in the crime.

The stolen items were valued at over $32,000.

The case has been reviewed by the JPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

