Audio/visual equipment missing from Valley View press box

A Region 8 school district made an unwanted discovery before the start of football season.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, someone broke into the Valley View football press box and stole several pieces of equipment.

In an incident report filed on Friday, the district made the discovery on Monday, Aug. 21. A staff member was working to set up media for an upcoming football game and discovered the equipment was missing.

Staff members searched other areas of the school and did not find the missing equipment.

A staff member told Officer Danny David Macdonald, the school resource officer, that the equipment was stored behind a locked door - one with a locking door knob and a pad lock. While the door knob was unlocked, the staff member said the pad lock was locked.

The police report indicated that there were no signs of forced entry.

According to the report, the equipment may have been stolen sometime between May and August 14.

The items missing, according to the report, were: 2 video cameras, 2 wireless transmission devices, 1 camera bag, 4 radios, 1 tripod, batteries, and chargers.

