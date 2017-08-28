Missouri law enforcement alarm system goes online

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A new safety alert system in Missouri has gone online, making it the 28th state with such a program.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Blue Alert System notifies the public of injured, killed or missing officers and imminent threats against them. It uses the same technology as Amber and Silver alerts, which notify the public of missing children and senior citizens.

Blue Alert is transmitted through the Emergency Alert System, Department of Transportation message boards and text messages. The alerts give a description of the suspect, their vehicle and a license plate number if available. Intentional false reports will be charged as a Class A misdemeanor.

Gov. Eric Greitens signed the bill that created the system in July.

