Two men accused of breaking into several dorm rooms at A-State

The first week of classes at Arkansas State University had a scary ending for a student.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to North Park Quads Building 3. A student said two men broke into her room while she was sleeping.

She said the men had her purse but dropped it when she woke up. She, according to the court documents, found her purse by the front door of her unit. She originally placed it under her bed.

She gave the responding officers a description of one of the men she saw.

According to the affidavit, officers in the area found two men that matched her description. Both men started running when officers approached them.

Officers were able to arrest one suspect, identified as Benjamin Phipps.

During the investigation, officers learned the men used another student's ID card to enter the building. They were caught on surveillance videos using that card, accessing the building, and then enter at least three rooms where students were sleeping.

Officers identified the other man as Randtrel Kendric Carruthers. According to the affidavit, Carruthers is related to the student whose ID was used to access the building.

Phipps appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday, where a judge found probable cause to charge him with three counts of burglary, one count of theft and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication. The judge set his bond at $100,000.

Police are still searching for Carruthers.

