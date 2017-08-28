Airbnb to collect and remit taxes to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - An online hospitality service company will soon start collecting and remitting a 2 percent lodging tax on bookings in a northwest Arkansas city.



The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that beginning Sept. 1 Airbnb will include the tax on Bentonville guest bills and remit the funds to the city. According to Airbnb's website, Hot Springs is the only other city to have a similar tax agreement with the company.



Bentonville will use the tax to support events and amenities that can potentially bring tourism revenue to the city.



Bentonville is one of more than 300 jurisdictions worldwide to have Airbnb collect and remit in hotel and tourist taxes.



Airbnb lets property owners list available spaces for short term rent. A company spokeswoman says there are about 70 listings in Bentonville.



Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

