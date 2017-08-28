Former employee accused of stealing from Kum & Go store

A former Kum & Go employee is accused of stealing nearly $9,000 from her store.

Cherish Fergeson appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday. A judge found probable cause to charge her with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Kum & Go's district supervisor reported the theft. He told officers that Fergeson has been stealing money from the convenience store in Brookland.

He told officers that he and the store's manager conducted an investigation into missing funds from Kum & Go's bank deposits.

Fergeson, according to court documents, admitted to the theft. She said she'd been stealing money for about a year.

"She stated that medical bills and the fact that her partner left her, as the reason she began taking money," the affidavit stated.

She said she would roll the deposits over a day to cover the missing money in "an attempt to hide the theft from corporate."

Fergeson said she stole somewhere between $5,000 and $7,000. The district supervisor told officers the amount was actually $8,823.58.

She was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 29.

