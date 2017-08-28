Convenience store closes unexpectedly

The city of Piggott now has one less business after Jordan's Kwik Stop closed without warning.

Mayor Jim Poole said that about two weeks ago, the store notified employees the morning of the closure.

"They had about six employees and they did not know until the day they closed up," said Poole.

Poole said he was shocked to hear of the closure happening just weeks after construction on a new Sonic Drive-In began next door.

"We don't know whether it was lack of business or competition or what it was," he said.

The city's code enforcement officer has reached out to the company three times asking about the closure but has still not received any answers.

Poole says anytime a business closes in Piggott, it is a substantial loss for residents.

"We're always really sad to see a business close up in Piggott because we consider them as assets to the city," he said. "It hurts everybody in town."

Region 8 News reached out to Jordan's Kwik Stop, however, they denied to comment about the closure.

