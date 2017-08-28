Group seeks to add medical marijuana facilities to Clay County

A man said Monday that he will turn in an application later this week to add medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facilities to Clay County.

Scot Sale said he first became interested in medical marijuana when his son-in-law was in poor health.

Sale said he is now hoping to be among a group of individuals who add the first dispensary and cultivation facilities in the county.

The facilities would bring an economic boost to the area and he presented the idea to the quorum court recently, Sale said.

"They passed a resolution in support of the medical marijuana law that the governor signed and legislature passed and the people of Arkansas voted on," he said. "We appreciate that support, now that wasn't necessarily individually for us, but medical marijuana itself."

Sale said if the application they turn in this week in Little Rock is approved, construction could begin within 90 days.

He said the new facilities could provide about 20 new jobs to the Clay County area when they first open.

Sale said if the facilities are approved his goal is to educate the public about the drug and its benefits medicinally.

