Trucking, manufacturing industries key part of future, official says

Officials with Be Pro Be Proud were in Hoxie Monday to talk about students about trucking and manufacturing. (Source: KAIT)

The baby boomer generation is retiring from several key industries, leaving a lot of opportunities for young people to build for their future, an official with Be Pro Be Proud said Monday.

Tour director Scott Callaway and others with the group visited Hoxie High School and Hoxie Middle School to talk to students about their futures. The students learned about at least a dozen industries as well as area community colleges that teach the skills. Also, the students had an opportunity to meet with business people to learn about ways to fill a skills gap.

Callaway said the goal is to talk to students on their level and work to build their future.

"We've got to get to the grassroots level, we've got to get to the level of the kids and start presenting this as a viable option for after high school," Callaway said.

According to officials, the trucking, manufacturing and technology industries provide about 60,000 jobs in the state of Arkansas. At least half of the skilled trade employees in the state are 45 years old and older, while another 18% are 55 to 64 years old, officials said.

The program will also be visiting other schools around the state this year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android