Trumann PD arrests 17 in sex offender, probation check

A citywide effort to check the compliance of sex offenders and people on probation and parole in Trumann was successful, leading to the arrests of 17 people, police said Monday.

According to a media release, Trumann police along with Arkansas Community Correction Parole and Probation, Arkansas Community Correction Special Response Team and the Justice Network arrested the 17 people on charges ranging from parole/probation violations, narcotics violations, drug paraphernalia violations, and felony and misdemeanor warrants.

According to Sgt. Chad Mason with Trumann police, the investigation was part of a long-term look at the issue.

"Part of this effort was to make sure that these individuals remain in compliance and know we are enforcing the law," Mason said. "This coordinated effort between multiple agencies consisted of checking on the offenders and verifying their addresses. The purpose for this was to make sure that the offenders throughout the city of Trumann know that we will be checking on them whether they are indoors or out(doors) and that we will maintain a zero tolerance policy for drugs and crime."

Anyone wishing to report drug tips or other suspected criminal activity can call Trumann police at 870-483-6423.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android