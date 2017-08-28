A-State's Honors College honors student killed in crash

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
SkyWest Airlines has been approved as Cape Girardeau's essential air service provider.
A Harrisburg police officer was hurt after a foot chase Monday afternoon.
The baby boomer generation is retiring from several key industries, leaving a lot of opportunities for young people to build for their future, an official with Be Pro Be Proud said Monday.
A citywide effort to check the compliance of sex offenders and people on probation and parole in Trumann was successful, leading to the arrests of 17 people, Trumann police said Monday.
At least $1 million worth of renovations have been done at the Southside Softball Complex in the past several years, with city officials planning to do more work in the future.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
