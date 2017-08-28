A-State's Honors College honors student killed in crash

Arkansas State University's Honors College is remembering one of their own students.

Shelby Rhodes, a would-be senior this school year, was killed earlier this month in a car crash.

The college has created a scholarship fund in honor of Rhodes, the Honors College Association President.

It’s called “Remembering Shelby.”

“It’s incredibly touching,” one of Rhodes’s best friends and classmates, Rachel Treece, said. “The whole thing was incredibly hard for all of us to go through.”

The college came up with the scholarship fund idea to honor her legacy.

Treece said there was no better way to do that than to set up a scholarship fund.

“When we found out they wanted to do a scholarship in her name, it's one of the best ways we could come up with to memorialize her,” Treece said. “Everything she could do to learn and continue her education, she was all about it. Knowing this thing to memorialize her is going to help us help other people get their education, it’s great. “It's just really touching that the university would do that.”



Anyone can donate to the Remembering Shelby Scholarship Fund. If you are interested in donating, click here.

