Renovations planned at Southside Softball Complex

At least $1 million worth of renovations have been done at the Southside Softball Complex in the past several years, with city officials planning to do more work in the future.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler said officials have been working on designs for new restrooms at the complex.

Officials have said that the biggest complaint has been that the toilets at the complex do not work.

Also, there is a plan on the proverbial radar screen to replace the lights at the complex.

The lights, Huffstetler said, have been used at the complex since the 1980's.

Huffstetler said the projects will provide an opportunity to increase tournament traffic at the complex.

"I think our tournaments would be the same amount of teams, and even bring in more teams. Like I said- anytime you upgrade your facilities it's an attraction to bring more people to Jonesboro and that's what this is about bringing the revenue to the city of Jonesboro for our restaurants, gas stations, shopping," Huffstetler said.

