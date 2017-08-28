Training to continue after dog bites woman, police say

Paragould police dogs will be kept on a 30-foot leash when the dog plays after a dog recently bit a woman at Rotary Park, police said Monday.

Paragould police Lt. Scott Snyder said the dog and its handler were off duty at the park when the dog ran after the woman Aug. 17. The dog, Deux, and the handler were at the park to shake off energy when the incident happened.

The dog saw the jogger, ran after her and then bit her, Snyder said, noting the department has new procedures in dealing with the issue.

Snyder said city officials are working with the woman.

"We've been in contact with that party—since then – taking care of medical issues and anything else that comes about," Snyder said.

Also, the city has received a bill for $392, the city clerk's office said Monday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android