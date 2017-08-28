Good Samaritans help detain suspects after officer injured, police say

A Harrisburg police officer was hurt after a foot chase Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Justin Kimble with the Harrisburg Police Department, police received a call of an intoxicated man at the Jordan’s gas station on Highway 14 around 5 p.m.

Officer Adrian Todd contacted the suspect, Bradley Tucker of Harrisburg, at the station.

Kimble said Tucker agreed to take a sobriety test. Tucker reportedly failed the test administered by Officer Todd.

When Todd told Tucker he was being taken to jail, Tucker took off running down a hill. He also threw a Powerade bottle at Todd, hitting him in the face, police said.

Todd ran after Tucker but lost his footing, tripped, and fell down the hill possibly breaking his ankle.

Tucker was eventually caught by good Samaritans who caught him at the bottom of the hill, Kimble said.

Todd was taken to the hospital with possible broken bones in his ankle.

Tucker was arrested on second-degree battery on an officer, fleeing, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Tucker is expected to be in court on Wednesday.

