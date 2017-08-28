GR8Job: School, Make a Wish grant child's wish

An area school and the Make a Wish Foundation helped to grant a girl's wish to go to Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World. (Source: Make a Wish Foundation)

An area school and the Make-a-Wish Foundation helped to grant a girl's wish to go to Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World.

The students at International Studies Magnet School watched Cinderella with Jaydynn, but the students started singing "When You Wish Upon a Star" at the end of the play.

Then, several Make-a-Wish volunteers took the girl to the stage where her wish was granted.

The students helped to raise the money for the wish, officials said.

After the wish was revealed, Jaydynn and her family were given a special Cinderella party with Cinderella-themed food.

