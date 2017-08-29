Rain predictions may not hurt Hogs opening game

Fans in Little Rock could be tackling inches of rain if predictions hold out for the Razorbacks opening game.

The Hogs kick off the season against Florida A&M in Little Rock Thursday night.

Large crowds, long lines, and finding a place to park are regular problems at War Memorial Stadium for a Razorback game.

But the 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff could have the potential for rain or even flooding.

The manager at Jimmy's Serious Sandwiches told KARK it's more like a lake.

Manager Mark Brooks says the first U of A game usually takes away business, but maybe not this year.

"I don't know they may change their mind and come to us because we will be open we will be open that day if they came swim good they can swim right up to my front door hahaha, " Brooke said.

The manager at Markham House Suites says the chance of rain and flood won't stop them from selling parking either.

Both managers agree they think the rain has a better chance of bringing business in rather than keeping it away.

