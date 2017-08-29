Arkansas mother warns of dangerous social media challenge

An Arkansas mother warns others about the dangers of a new social media challenge.

The prank calls for people to pour boiling water on unsuspecting victims.

According to NBC affiliate KARK, Mickey Conrad said her son was nearly scarred for life after one of his friends microwaved water and poured it on his neck at a sleepover this past weekend.

“Thank God it wasn’t his face, his eyes,” Conrad said. “It is not a joke or prank. It’s cruel and it’s criminal.”

Conrad said her son was also burned underneath his arm with the tip of a cigarette lighter.

Doctors said her son had up to second-degree burns to his neck but he is expected to make a full recovery.

