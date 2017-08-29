Kroger stores offer way to donate to hurricane victims

Kroger is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Starting Tuesday the company stated they will accept customer donations at 104 stores in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky.

All of the money collected will go directly to the American Red Cross to help support hurricane victims.

Customers can add any amount they want to their total purchase when they check out.

The amount of the donation will appear on their receipt as a contribution to the American Red Cross/Disaster Relief.

