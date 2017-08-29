JHS teacher awarded for going above and beyond

A Region 8 educator was surprised Tuesday for going above and beyond in the classroom.

Allyson Goodin, Jonesboro High School teacher, is a 2017 recipient of the Bessie B. Moore Award.

Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks, faculty, and students surprised Goodin in her classroom with flowers, balloons, and applause.

The award is given to Arkansas teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom by developing economic and personal finance projects.

Goodin was awarded for her project titled “Teacher Cadets Tackle Economics.”

Goodin helped bring the Teacher Cadet Program to Jonesboro High School three years ago.

It’s a class for students to learn more about the education field and hopes to encourage students to become teachers.

Senior Natasha Hayes is a Teacher Cadet in Goodin’s class. She said Teacher Cadets has prepared her to be a better teacher in the future.

Beyond the economic project, Hayes said they do many projects to learn how to accommodate all students.

“One of the students had a disability like they couldn’t see or something, so we had to help that student and learn how to work with them,” Hayes said.

Hayes said she was so excited to see Goodin honored because she truly deserves it.

“She gives so much love, and she is just all about peace and love and everything, but Ms. Goodin really cares for us,” Hayes said. “She wants us to push forward to be teachers because like we need more teachers.”

Goodin said she teaches her students to be the cheerleaders of the school and to help in any way they can.

Goodin is in her 29th year of teaching and currently teaches the Teacher Cadet class and U.S. History at Jonesboro High School.

She will attend the official Bessie B. Moore Award Ceremony in Little Rock in November and will be awarded a $1,000 prize.

