Marked Tree mayor says age is just a number

The mayor of one Region 8 community is believed to be the oldest serving mayor in Arkansas but don’t call her old.

Marked Tree Mayor Mary Ann Arnold is 90-years-young.

In a report by WATN, Arnold said she ran for mayor at the age of 86 because she wanted to help the community.

“Life is to be lived to its fullest,” Arnold said. “We have a lot of responsibility regardless of who we are in life.”

To see Arnold’s full interview and hear more about why she sees age as just a number, click here.

