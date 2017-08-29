Bad Boy Mowers to send donations to Texas

A Batesville company will send supplies to victims of storms in Texas this week.

According to a Facebook post, Bad Boy Mowers stated Tuesday they are sending two 18-wheelers full of items to south Texas.

The trucks are parked at the former Stage store next to Kroger.

One truck will be filled with cases of bottled water. The other will have an assortment of basic supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

By Friday, the trucks will leave for Texas unless they are fully loaded before then.

In addition to donations, Bad Boy officials say they also need volunteers at the collection site to help receive and load the items.

