CRIMESTOPPERS: Police looking for two people with 9 warrants between them

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people with nine warrants between them.

Officers are looking for 28-year-old Derek Boatman of Jonesboro. JPD says Boatman has one failure to appear warrant and one non-payment of fines warrant out of Jonesboro.

Police are also looking for 29-year-old Andrea Long. JPD says Long has six failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro and one failure to appear warrant out of Brookland.

If you know the whereabouts of Derek Boatman and Andrea Long, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking you iPhone or Android phone and typing in 274637, or the word crimes if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type in 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number.

