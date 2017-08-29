Special swing set up at Walnut Ridge park

Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge now has a new swing to cater to patrons with special needs.

According to a Facebook post from the park, the JennSwing is now a feature of the swing sets at the playground.

The swing, according to the park, meets the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines for playground equipment in public recreation applications.

It can partially recline, has an easily adjustable harness, and will accommodate children up to 125 pounds.

Park officials on Tuesday thanked the city council and administration for the approval and purchase of the swing.

