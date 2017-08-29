School receives 3D projector, brings lessons to life

Students (from left) James Gambill, Braden Belknap, Bryce Millner, Molly Maurer, Ian Pierce and Ava Kingree, and STEM teacher Cody Young. All stand behind the rover wearing special 3D glasses. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I)

A Region 8 school is bringing lessons to life thanks to new technology in the classroom.

The Poplar Bluff Middle School received a 3DAV rover this month. The equipment valued at $14,000 was obtained through grants and donations secured by the STEM department.

The equipment is a 3D projector and theater system built inside an audio/visual cart on wheels. Students and teachers holo-projected images in the classroom by using special glasses.

It has over 3,000 lessons. With the machine students, according to the news release, can see blood traveling through a beating heart, the dissection of animals, and assembling a car engine just to name a few.

STEM teacher Cody Young found a 50/50 grant through a Georgia-based nonprofit foundation to pay for part of the equipment. Meanwhile, other funds were secured by other grants and donations.

