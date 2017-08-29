Lawsuit filed over Little Rock club shooting that injured 28

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - One of 28 people injured when gunfire erupted during a concert at a Little Rock nightclub last month has sued the club's manager and the owner of the building where it occurred.

An attorney for Patrick Hardy filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Herman Lewis. Lewis manages the Power Ultra Lounge where the July 1 shooting occurred during a performance by Ricky Hampton, a rapper who goes by the name Finese2Tymes. The lawsuit also names 6th and Center LLC, which owns the building where the shooting occurred.

The lawsuit accuses Lewis and the building's owners of negligence by allowing the club to operate despite multiple police incidents. Hardy was shot and jumped from the second floor to escape the gunfire, according to the lawsuit.

