Marion "ideal location" for major project, chamber official says

A 1,200-acre site in Crittenden County under consideration for auto plants twice in the past 15 years could be in the proverbial cards for another opportunity to land a plant, an official with the Marion Chamber of Commerce said this week.

According to a report from Talk Business & Politics, Mike Dempster said officials are trying to get an option to buy the property. Officials have said that Mazda and Toyota are looking to build a $1.6 billion automobile plant by 2021.

If approved, the plant will hire about 4,000 people and have a production capacity of 300,000 units a year. According to published reports, both Mazda and Toyota are looking at least 15 states in the Midwest, South and Mid-Atlantic for a possible location.

Dempster said the area meets several key infrastructure goals, including access to a 600-acre railroad terminal; access to I-55 and I-40, Memphis as well as the Mississippi River.

"If you're moving large amounts of product, you don't have to be in Manhattan or Omaha," Dempster told Talk Business & Politics. "You want to be right here. This is the right place for that plant."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android