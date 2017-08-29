Marion "ideal location" for major project, chamber official says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Marion "ideal location" for major project, chamber official says

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARION, AR (KAIT) -

A 1,200-acre site in Crittenden County under consideration for auto plants twice in the past 15 years could be in the proverbial cards for another opportunity to land a plant, an official with the Marion Chamber of Commerce said this week. 

According to a report from Talk Business & Politics, Mike Dempster said officials are trying to get an option to buy the property. Officials have said that Mazda and Toyota are looking to build a $1.6 billion automobile plant by 2021.

If approved, the plant will hire about 4,000 people and have a production capacity of 300,000 units a year. According to published reports, both Mazda and Toyota are looking at least 15 states in the Midwest, South and Mid-Atlantic for a possible location.

Dempster said the area meets several key infrastructure goals, including access to a 600-acre railroad terminal; access to I-55 and I-40, Memphis as well as the Mississippi River.

"If you're moving large amounts of product, you don't have to be in Manhattan or Omaha," Dempster told Talk Business & Politics. "You want to be right here. This is the right place for that plant."  

