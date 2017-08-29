JPD investigates possible abuse case

Jonesboro police are looking into a possible abuse case involving an adult.

According to a police report, officers went to the 700-block of West Washington Avenue on August 25 after getting a report about a woman being left at home by herself.

Police said two people went to visit the woman and discovered her covered in urine and not able to get out of bed. The woman was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment.

The report noted that a nursing home was reportedly having problems with the woman acting out and that the suspect was trying to bring the woman to live with her after having it cleared with a doctor.

Police also contacted Adult Protective Services and made a report of possible neglect with the agency.

