JPD: Child abuse case reported - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Child abuse case reported

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities are looking into a report of possible child abuse in Jonesboro, with the report also sent to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children hotline. 

Jonesboro police went to the 2800-block of Creek Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 after getting a call about an adult possibly abusing a small child. 

A witness told police that a man in a red shirt and shorts was seen walking out of a store, carrying the child; with the man's right arm "clearly wrapped across and around the child's neck with her lower body unsupported and her feet off the ground." 

The child was seen crying as they were leaving the store, police said. 

"The male is seen going to a blue Ford Ranger parked in a handicapped space, placing the child inside and possibly appearing to slap or hit the child after she is inside the truck," police said in a report. "(Video) shows several customers turning to look at the commotion inside the truck. The truck then leaves the lot." 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Business owners hope TS Harvey doesn't dampen Razorbacks opener

    Business owners hope TS Harvey doesn't dampen Razorbacks opener

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-30 01:32:16 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-08-30 01:44:48 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    With the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey set to make its way up to Arkansas within the next few days, several businesses near War Memorial Stadium hope the season opener for the Razorbacks won't be washed out.

    With the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey set to make its way up to Arkansas within the next few days, several businesses near War Memorial Stadium hope the season opener for the Razorbacks won't be washed out.

  • Main Street Batesville sets date for fundraiser

    Main Street Batesville sets date for fundraiser

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-30 01:23:48 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-08-30 01:41:18 GMT
    (Source: Main Street Batesville)(Source: Main Street Batesville)

    Main Street Batesville’s fundraiser the Farm to Table Dinner is set for September 30.

    Main Street Batesville’s fundraiser the Farm to Table Dinner is set for September 30.

  • A-State is 'Storm Ready'

    A-State is 'Storm Ready'

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:46:50 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-30 01:26:13 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas State University System)(Source: Arkansas State University System)

    A-State campus is "Storm Ready".

    A-State campus is "Storm Ready".

    •   
Powered by Frankly