JPD: Child abuse case reported

Authorities are looking into a report of possible child abuse in Jonesboro, with the report also sent to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children hotline.

Jonesboro police went to the 2800-block of Creek Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 after getting a call about an adult possibly abusing a small child.

A witness told police that a man in a red shirt and shorts was seen walking out of a store, carrying the child; with the man's right arm "clearly wrapped across and around the child's neck with her lower body unsupported and her feet off the ground."

The child was seen crying as they were leaving the store, police said.

"The male is seen going to a blue Ford Ranger parked in a handicapped space, placing the child inside and possibly appearing to slap or hit the child after she is inside the truck," police said in a report. "(Video) shows several customers turning to look at the commotion inside the truck. The truck then leaves the lot."

