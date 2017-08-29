Paragould, Greene County consider consolidating dispatch services

Paragould, Greene County consider consolidating dispatch service - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A plan by officials in Greene County and Paragould to consolidate its police dispatching services will help people during emergencies and cut down on response time, Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said Tuesday. 

Greene County officials have been working to consolidate with the Paragould 911 Call Center, with a new call center being built. The center should be completed by November of this year. 

Officials have said that if the county were to move into the new center as well, a move would impact about 40 percent of the people living in Greene County. 

The move would also give county residents the same response time as Paragould residents. The city of Paragould now provides the primary 911 answering point for the county, officials said. 

That means if Paragould dispatch gets a 911 call from someone in Greene County, the information is collected and sent to Greene County dispatch. 

McMillon said the possible consolidation can help, especially during emergencies. 

"If we do get to the central dispatch center that one 911 call and even non-emergency calls go to the center - that's one call and one dispatch made and no longer two calls with one dispatch that improves response time. and seconds matter when you're in an emergency," McMillon said.

However, McMillon said a possible consolidation could mean some job cuts for current Greene County Sheriff's Department employees. 

Both city and county officials will meet Thursday with the Greene County Quorum Court to discuss the issue further. 

