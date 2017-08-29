County cleans up illegal dump sites - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County cleans up illegal dump sites

(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and the Craighead County Detention Center cleaned up illegal dump sites around the county on Aug. 24.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Randy Sharp, environmental officer, teamed up with Reserved Officer Richard Hollis to coordinate the effort.

Inmates from CCDC helped pick up the garbage from ditches and the roadside.

There are plans to clean up more sites as the manpower and weather permits.

The penalties for illegal dumping range from one to five years in jail and fines up to $50,000 per occurrence.

