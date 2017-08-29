Main Street Batesville sets date for fundraiser

Main Street Batesville’s fundraiser for the Farm to Table Dinner is set for Sat., Sept. 30.

A news release from Main Street Batesville states the annual dinner features locally-grown produce and meats and locally-prepared bread and cheeses.

The Pinto Coffee and Comida is hosting the event.

There will be live music poolside at the event.

This year's theme with being “The Southwest” and wall courses will play off traditional southwestern favorites with a local twist.

Tickets are $65 per person or $500 per table. Tickets are available at Merchant & Planters Bank or First Community Bank.

People can also order tickets online at Main Street Batesville’s website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android