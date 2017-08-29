Business owners hope TS Harvey doesn't dampen Razorbacks opener

With the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey set to make its way up to Arkansas within the next few days, several businesses near War Memorial Stadium hope the season opener for the Razorbacks won't be washed out.

According to a report from KARK, two business managers believe the rains won't stop fans from coming out and cheering on the Hogs when they open the season Thursday against Florida A&M.

"If they can swim good, they can swim right up to my front door," Mark Brooks, manager of Jimmy's Serious Sandwiches, said.

"Hey, if it's bringing in the business, then 'Go Hogs'", Veronica Castro, hotel manager, said.

Both managers also said they could see an uptick in business due to their close proximity to the stadium.

Both said they're ready to wash away the memories of the disappointing 2016 season while hoping the 2017 opener isn't rained out.

