Boxer works through battles, both personally and professionally

Boxer Jermaine Taylor said this week that he is trying to get his life back in order and that recent actions have let himself and a lot of Arkansas residents down.

According to a report from KARK, Taylor is accused of attacking his girlfriend, biting her, destroying her phone and running down the street, threatening to kill her.

Taylor did not say much about the case due to it being ongoing. However, a neighbor said Taylor has worked through some tough battles in his life.

"I do know he's been through some rough times in his life but that doesn't my viewpoint of him," neighbor Kennedy Pennington said. "He's still the nice person I knew five or six years ago."

Taylor said he would like to get back into the ring some day, noting he wants to use his faith to be a better individual.

