Former K9 Diesel passes away at age 13

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The law enforcement community at the Craighead County Detention Center mourns as one of their former beloved K9s passed away Tuesday morning.

Belgian Malinois Diesel served the sheriff’s office for eight years.

According to Lt. David Bailey, Diesel’s owner and 3rd handler, Diesel was instrumental on many drug arrests and suspect apprehensions.

“He was a fierce competitor with other police dogs when we would get him re-certified,” said Bailey. “He could put a smile on faces no matter the situation.”

Bailey said Diesel officially retired from his duties in 2012 after suffering from problems in his hips.

“For several years, he had to take pain medication to get him through the wear and tear on his body while on duty and practice,” said Bailey.

Diesel was put to rest at age 13.

