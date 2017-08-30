Missouri woman seriously injured in wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Missouri woman seriously injured in wreck

RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Southeast Missouri woman is recovering after a one vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Tammy L. Jones of Fairdealing was driving east on U.S. Highway 160 just before 8 a.m. when her car left the road. Her 2010 Pontiac Vibe hit a ditch and a tree before it overturned.

The crash happened about four miles east of Doniphan.

The report stated Jones was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken by ambulance to a Doniphan hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

