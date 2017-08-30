N. Little Rock School District: 1st come, 1st serve

A North Little Rock family was told their son could not return to school because they are at maximum capacity.

According to KARK, two weeks into the school year Lana Erb found out her son couldn't go back to Crestwood Elementary in North Little Rock.

"We've lived here for 11 years for the schools," Lana Erb said. "I think that if you live in this zone and you pay taxes here that you should have the priority to stay at that school."

Her 4th grader Brewer attended Crestwood for several years then transferred to private school last year.

But NLRSD has experienced growing pains and now has to decide which students can stay enrolled.

Due to state capacity standards, seven 3rd graders and three 4th graders were all moved out of Crestwood this year.

In the first 10 days of school, students who were already enrolled but never attend the school are taken off the roll.

Often times families move out of the district and never inform the school.

After 10 days, the dust settled and Crestwood had too many students.

The superintendent said each child moved out of their original school can attend another school within the district and be placed on a waiting list for the school in their zone.

