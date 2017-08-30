Man dies in hospital following Saturday crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man dies in hospital following Saturday crash

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday night the death of a Turrell man after a crash Saturday night.

ASP released the crash report around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It states Samuel B. Marshall, 59, was heading south on Arkansas Highway 135 in Poinsett County at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Marshall left the road on the right side, came back but overcorrected and left the road again.

He then struck a tree.

Crews took Marshall to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.

The road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.

